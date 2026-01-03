HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Northern Borders 'Stable Yet Sensitive': Defence Ministry

By Business Standard
January 03, 2026 13:21 IST

Indo-Tibetan Border Police women personnel patrol the border with China in Arunachal Pradesh

IMAGE: Indo-Tibetan Border Police women personnel patrol the border with China in Arunachal Pradesh. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

The situation along India's northern borders 'remains stable yet sensitive', the ministry of defence said in a statement.

As part of the ministry's review of 2025, the statement said the year witnessed reduced deployment levels of the People's Liberation Army both opposite the country's northern borders and in traditional training areas after India and China agreed on disengagement in 2024.

The PLA maintained 10 combined arms brigade-size forces each in tactical or operational depth opposite the northern borders and in the training areas, the statement said.

It said the deployment of the army in all sectors along the Line of Actual Control, the de facto border between India and China, is 'robust, well poised and prepared to deal with any emerging contingency'.

The army's own preparedness has also been enhanced with new-generation equipment and deployment of the newly created Rudra brigades, Divyastra batteries (for hybrid warfare) and Bhairav battalions along the northern borders.

'Bilateral interactions between India and China at political, diplomatic and military levels have facilitated positive developments and stabilisation' along the northern borders, the statement said.

India's military actions 'are calibrated and the approach is to respond to PLA activities with an aim to achieve peace and tranquillity adhering to the principle of 'mutual and equal' security', it added.

The statement said various channels of communication were 'effectively' used last year to address mutual concerns along the LAC.

The 24th round of special representatives talks between the two countries was held in New Delhi on August 19. A number of other meetings also took place last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in August, his first visit to China in seven years.

'At the ground level, meetings of border personnel continued with the PLA in all sectors in a cordial and friendly environment to resolve issues of concern,' the statement said.

Regarding the situation along the Pakistan border, the statement said 'the situation remains stable though unpredictable' since the May ceasefire. The statement said, 'there has been an increase in Pakistan's attempts to surreptitiously infiltrate terrorists' through some areas.

The statement also said that India's border with Myanmar remains 'sensitive' owing to persistent clashes between the Myanmar army and the Resistance Forces, resulting in an influx of 44,298 Myanmar nationals into India in 2025.

