Is China Itching For War?

The Chinese People's Liberation Army's eastern theatre command continued its military drills around Taiwan for a second consecutive day on December 30, involving naval, air and ground forces in what it described as a demonstration of joint operational and blockade capabilities.

During the exercises, H-6K bombers carried out simulated precision strikes against designated targets in Taiwan. The drills were aimed at testing the PLA troops' ability to conduct joint operations and enforce a regional blockade.

IMAGE: PLA ground forces take part in long-range live-fire drills targeting waters north of Taiwan from an undisclosed location in this screenshot from a video released by the PLA's eastern theatre command, here and below. Photograph: Eastern Theatre Command/Handout via Reuters

Photograph: Eastern Theatre Command/Handout via Reuters

Photograph: Eastern Theatre Command/Handout via Reuters

Photograph: Eastern Theatre Command/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: A Taiwan air force Mirage 2000 fighter jet approaches Hsinchu air base as China conducts military drills around Taiwan. Photograph: Tsai Hsin-Han/Reuters

IMAGE: A Taiwan coast guard vessel travels near a China coast guard vessel as China conducts military drills around Taiwan, in this handout image provided December 30, 2025. Photograph: Taiwan Coast Guard/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Smoke rises from a weapon on a PLA ship after it was fired during drills east of Taiwan. Photograph: Eastern Theatre Command/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: A giant city in Beijing screens news on China's military drills around Taiwan. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Photographs curated and feature presented by Manisha Kotian/Rediff