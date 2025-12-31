HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Is China Itching For War?

December 31, 2025 12:21 IST

The Chinese People's Liberation Army's eastern theatre command continued its military drills around Taiwan for a second consecutive day on December 30, involving naval, air and ground forces in what it described as a demonstration of joint operational and blockade capabilities.

During the exercises, H-6K bombers carried out simulated precision strikes against designated targets in Taiwan. The drills were aimed at testing the PLA troops' ability to conduct joint operations and enforce a regional blockade.

 

IMAGE: PLA ground forces take part in long-range live-fire drills targeting waters north of Taiwan from an undisclosed location in this screenshot from a video released by the PLA's eastern theatre command, here and below. Photograph: Eastern Theatre Command/Handout via Reuters

 

Photograph: Eastern Theatre Command/Handout via Reuters

 

Photograph: Eastern Theatre Command/Handout via Reuters

 

Photograph: Eastern Theatre Command/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Taiwan air force Mirage 2000 fighter jet approaches Hsinchu air base as China conducts military drills around Taiwan. Photograph: Tsai Hsin-Han/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Taiwan coast guard vessel travels near a China coast guard vessel as China conducts military drills around Taiwan, in this handout image provided December 30, 2025. Photograph: Taiwan Coast Guard/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Smoke rises from a weapon on a PLA ship after it was fired during drills east of Taiwan. Photograph: Eastern Theatre Command/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: A giant city in Beijing screens news on China's military drills around Taiwan. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

 

Photographs curated and feature presented by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

China dares Japan with military drills in Taiwan Strait
China displays new missiles, weapons as Xi hosts Putin, Kim
India Must Be Ready For Chinese Challenge
China holds nuclear, biological, chemical defence drills
Military's New Recruits: Robotic Dogs
