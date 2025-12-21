HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nora Fatehi sustains minor injury after drunk driver hits her car

Nora Fatehi sustains minor injury after drunk driver hits her car

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 21, 2025 08:37 IST

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi sustained a minor injury after a car rammed into her vehicle in the western suburbs in Mumbai, police said.

IMAGE: Actress Nora Fatehi. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

Police have arrested Vinay Sakpal (27), whose car allegedly dashed the vehicle the actress was riding in on Link Road in suburban Amboli on Friday afternoon, an official said.

He was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, he said.

 

Fatehi was on her way to the Sunburn music festival for a scheduled appearance. After a medical check-up, she attended the festival in south Mumbai, sources said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
