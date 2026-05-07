Nora Fatehi apologises to NCW over controversial song

Nora Fatehi has apologised to the National Commission for Women regarding the controversy surrounding the song 'Sarke Chunar', expressing regret and announcing her commitment to supporting the education of orphan girls.

Key Points Nora Fatehi apologises to the National Commission for Women over the Sarke Chunar song controversy.

Fatehi states there was no intention to offend anyone with the song.

The actor acknowledges her responsibility as an artist in the situation.

Fatehi announces plans to sponsor the education of orphan girls as a way to give back to society.

The Hindi version of 'Sarke Chunar' was removed from YouTube following public backlash over its lyrics.

Actor Nora Fatehi on Thursday appeared before the National Commission for Women in connection with a controversy surrounding the song 'Sarke Chunar' and apologised, saying there was "no intention to offend anybody."

Fatehi Acknowledges Responsibility and Apologises

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Fatehi said she had been put in a situation unintentionally but acknowledged her responsibility as an artiste.

"It was just a situation that I was put in, and there was no intention to offend anybody. But of course, I have to be responsible as an artiste. I definitely apologise, we have done everything in writing. They have been so kind and helpful," she said.

Fatehi to Sponsor Education of Orphan Girls

The actor also said she has decided to sponsor the education of a few orphan girls.

"It's really important for us to give back to society. So, I decided that we should sponsor a few orphan girls, their education, so that is the goal after this matter," she said.

Background on the 'Sarke Chunar' Controversy

Earlier, Fatehi distanced herself from the Hindi version of the song, saying she had shot the Kannada version and that her permission was not taken for its use in Hindi.

The Hindi version of the song, released on March 15 on YouTube, triggered outrage among a section of the public over its allegedly explicit lyrics.

Following the backlash, the makers removed the Hindi version from YouTube, though it continued to circulate across platforms. The lyricist, singer and director have also issued apologies.

'KD The Devil' is a Kannada film, dubbed in four languages, including Hindi.