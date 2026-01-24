Noida techie death: Accident site draws curious crowds

A grim curiosity surrounds the spot in Noida where a 27-year-old techie drowned last week in a water-filled trench, as passers-by stop to inquire and take pictures of the site, while questioning the role and responsibility of civic authorities.

IMAGE: Barricades at the drain at the Sector-150 intersection, where the accident happed. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Residents and commuters were seen peering into the area of Noida's Sector 150 and asking security personnel and media persons whether it was the same location where the software engineer was allegedly pleading for help for hours after his car plunged into the ditch.

Many paused briefly to take photographs and videos, discussing where the onus falls.

Locals say the water-filled trench near a sharp turn had no barricades, lights or warning signs before the accident.

The incident sparked outrage, leading to the Noida Authority CEO's removal and arrests of builders.

Rakesh Chauhan, a retired teacher in his early 60s, slowed his car while passing through the area and asked, "Is this the place where the boy drowned?"

Expressing anguish, he said the tragedy reflected 'gross negligence' and lamented that the victim could have been saved had timely efforts been made.

A car driver, Raman, pointed out that the trench lay only a few metres from the road and involved a sharp drop.

"There were no barricades, reflectors, warning signboards or streetlights before the incident," he said, adding that safety arrangements were put in place only after the tragedy.

"If these steps had been taken earlier, his life could have been saved," he said before leaving the spot.

'Several spots in the area pose similar risk'

A police personnel deployed at the site said many people stop to inquire about the incident, often leading to crowding.

"At times, it becomes difficult to manage, and we have to ask people to move on," he said.

A security guard working in a nearby residential society said the area has since been barricaded, reflectors installed, and warning signs placed to alert commuters about the water-filled trench.

"Electric poles have also been installed, and water sprinkling is being done to control dust," he added.

A tea vendor located about 200 metres from the site said there were 'several other vulnerable spots' in the area that posed similar risks.

"Those places should also be identified and fitted with signboards, speed breakers and lighting to ensure safety," he said.

Mithlesh Kasana, a resident of Dadri, said the area has seen frequent visits by police officials, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and local residents since the incident.

"People are waiting for justice for the young techie. Those responsible must be punished for negligence," he said.

The drain is at a sharp turn on the road

The software engineer died in the early hours of January 17 after his car skidded in dense fog and plunged into an unbarricaded, water-filled trench in Sector 150 crossing over a drain at a sharp, almost 90-degree turning road.

The incident triggered widespread public outrage, leading the Uttar Pradesh government to remove the Noida Authority CEO on January 19 and earlier terminate the services of a junior engineer in connection with the case.

Police, who have lodged cases of negligence, culpable homicide not amounting to murder and for pollution and violations of environment laws, have arrested three builders and launched a probe against real estate developers MZ Wiztown and Lotus Greens, while investigations are continuing to fix accountability for the lapses that allegedly led to the fatal accident.