Noida techie death: 2 more builders arrested for drowning incident

The Noida police on Thursday arrested two more builders in connection with the death of a software engineer who drowned after his car plunged into a waterlogged trench near a construction site in Sector 150 here, officials said.

IMAGE: NDRF teams retrieve the car of Yuvraj Mehta from a water filled pit at the construction site in Sector 150 of Greater Noida, in Greater Noida, January 20, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

"The arrested accused have been identified as Ravi Bansal, a resident of Faridabad, and Sachin Karnwal, a resident of Ghaziabad," a police official told PTI.

The official said both the arrested persons are associated with real estate developer Lotus Greens, although their exact designation in the company could not be confirmed immediately.

According to the police, the arrests were made by the Knowledge Park police station team in a case registered under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 106 (causing death by negligence) and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others).

"It is noteworthy that on the intervening night of January 16 and 17, a car driver, Yuvraj Mehta (27), died after drowning in a waterlogged plot due to alleged negligence on the part of the builder and its associates at a construction site of Lotus Greens," the police said in a statement on Thursday.

Mehta, who worked as a software engineer in Gurugram, was returning home in Sector 150 when his car fell into a water-filled pit near the construction site. He allegedly remained trapped -- first inside the vehicle and then outside it -- for nearly two hours while pleading for help before drowning, the police said.

The FIR was lodged against Lotus Greens and MZ Wiztown Planners at the Knowledge Park Police Station following a complaint by the victim's father.

On Tuesday, the police arrested Abhay Kumar, director of MZ Wiztown Planners, in connection with the case, and he was sent to judicial custody on Wednesday, according to officials.

The police on Wednesday lodged a separate FIR in connection with the case and booked five named officials of the two real estate firms, charging them with violating environmental and pollution norms, besides negligence at the construction site.

Additionally, the case is being probed by a Special Investigation Team formed by the Uttar Pradesh government amid public outrage and allegations of negligence by developers and the Noida Authority.