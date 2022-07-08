News
Noida cops hold peace meetings, visit mosques ahead of Bakrid, Kanwar Yatra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 08, 2022 00:59 IST
Senior police officers in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday held peace meetings with Islamic preachers as well as eminent community members during visits to mosques ahead of Friday prayers, Eid al-Adha and the Kanwar Yatra, officials said on Thursday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Route inspection for Kanwar Yatra and peace meetings with Hindu and Muslim community members came on instructions of police commissioner Alok Singh, according to a police statement, even as restrictions under the CrPC Section 144 are already implemented in the district.

 

“Joint commissioner (law and order) Love Kumar inspected the proposed Kanwar Yatra route ahead of the beginning of the Shravan month. He also visited mosques in Noida and held talks with religious preachers and leaders,” police said.

Joint CP Kumar visited the Jama Masjid in Noida Sector 8 and other mosques where he interacted with religious leaders and eminent community members for holding the upcoming Eid al-Adha (Bakrid) in a peaceful and cordial manner, according to the statement.

Police also sought people's cooperation in successful completion of the Kanwar Yatra and for maintaining communal harmony during the festive season, it added.

Police told people to alert them about any suspicious activity or person for necessary action, the statement read.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
