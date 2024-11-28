News
Home  » News » No Waqf bill in winter session as JPC panel gets extension

No Waqf bill in winter session as JPC panel gets extension

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: November 28, 2024 13:45 IST
The Lok Sabha on Thursday adopted a resolution to extend the tenure of the Joint Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill till the last day of the Budget session of Parliament next year.

IMAGE: BJP MP and Waqf Amendment Bill JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal with DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari and others at Parliament House during the winter session in New Delhi on November 27, 2024. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Committee Chairman and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jagdambika Pal moved the resolution in the Lok Sabha, which approved it with a voice vote.

The parliamentary panel's meetings have become a virtual battleground between the opposition and the ruling party members, who have been vociferously debating the changes to the Waqf Bill proposed by the government.

 

On Wednesday, the opposition members of the committee staged a walkout and slammed Pal for asserting that the panel's draft report was ready.

Pal and the BJP members of the committee then reached out to opposition members and indicated their willingness to press for an extension of the committee's deadline of November 29 to submit its report to the Lok Sabha.

The Lok Sabha had constituted the committee on August 8 and asked to submit its report on the last day of the first week of the Winter session, which is on Friday.

Following the last meeting of the committee on November 21, Pal had said its draft report is ready. He indicated that the committee's consultation with stakeholders is over and its members will now discuss the report and suggest changes, if any, before it is adopted.

The opposition members took strong exception to this stand in Wednesday's meeting and soon stormed out. They claimed that Birla had assured them that its tenure would be extended.

Opposition parties have stridently criticised the amendments proposed by the bill in the existing Waqf Act, alleging they violate the religious rights of Muslims.

The ruling BJP has asserted that the amendments will bring transparency in the functioning of the waqf boards and make them accountable.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
