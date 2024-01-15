News
No tie-up with any party before LS poll, but...: Mayawati

No tie-up with any party before LS poll, but...: Mayawati

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 15, 2024 12:52 IST
Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Monday said her party would go it alone in the coming Lok Sabha elections, but she did not rule out a post-poll alliance.

IMAGE: BSP supremo Mayawati addresses a press conference in Lucknow. Photograph: ANI/X

Talking to reporters at the state party office on her birthday, she categorically denied reports in a section of the media about her retirement from politics.

She said the party would not forge any tie-up for the Lok Sabha elections, due in April-May, and would go it alone.

 

The party would consider aligning with any party after assessing the post-poll situation, she said.

The BSP had contested the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019 in alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
