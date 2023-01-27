No selfie with tourists sans permission, says Goa govt

Next time when you are in Goa and want to take selfies with other tourists or click their pictures, take their permission before doing so in order to respect privacy.

IMAGE: Tourists enjoying on the seashore at Miramar Beach, in Panaji, Goa, January 16, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

This instruction forms part of an advisory issued by the Goa tourism department for tourists and the set of directives is aimed to protect the privacy of travellers, ensure their safety and avoid getting cheated by unscrupulous elements, among other things.

“Do not take selfies and photographs, without permission of other tourists/strangers, especially while sunbathing or sea swimming, so as to respect their privacy,” according to the advisory issued on Thursday.

The advisory prohibits holidaymakers from taking selfies at dangerous locations like steep cliffs and sea rocks to avoid accidents and also highlights several other issues related to the tourism industry.

The department has advised travellers visiting the coastal state not to destroy or damage heritage sites by scribbling graffiti or resort to other forms of disfiguring monuments.

“Do not hire illegal private taxis. Insist on metered fares to avoid overcharging," said the advisory and asked visitors to diligently follow all rules.

It has advised travellers to book accommodation with legal hotels/villas or housing facilities registered with the Department of Tourism.

“Consumption of alcohol in open areas like beaches etc is prohibited and is a punishable offence. However, alcohol may be consumed responsibly inside the legally licensed premises like shacks/restaurants, hotels etc,” the advisory said.

The department has said tourists in Goa, which receives lakhs of holidaymakers every year from various parts of India and abroad, should refrain from hiring private vehicles/renting cabs/motorbikes that are not registered with the transport department and those that do not hold a valid permit.

“Tourists are advised not to entertain illegal touts or agents for booking water sports and river cruises. Tourists must insist on a registration certificate issued by the tourism department while booking such services and book such services only from registered travel agents or registered online portals," it said.

The advisory has said cooking food in open areas is prohibited and violation of this rule may lead to prosecution besides seizure of cooking items and imposition of penalty up to Rs 50,000.