No radiation leak from any nuclear facility in Pakistan: IAEA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
May 15, 2025 14:54 IST

Global nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said there was no radiation leak or release from any nuclear facility in Pakistan during the country's recent military conflict with India.

IMAGE: Residents assess the damage to a structure after it was hit in a strike by India, in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, on May 12, 2025. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

The IAEA's statement came amid claims being made on social media that Pakistan's nuclear facilities were hit by Indian armed forces during Operation Sindoor.

"Based on information available to the IAEA, there has been no radiation leak or release from any nuclear facility in Pakistan," an IAEA spokesperson told PTI.

 

Earlier, Air Marshal A K Bharti, Director General of Air Operations, rejected suggestions that India hit Kirana Hills, home to Pakistan's nuclear installations.

"We have not hit Kirana Hills, whatever is there," Air Marshal Bharti said at a media briefing on May 12.

India's strikes hit an airbase in Sargodha and there were some reports that the base is linked to an underground nuclear storage facility in Kirana Hills.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also rejected United States President Donald Trump's claims of having averted a nuclear conflict between the two nations.

He said India's military action was in the conventional domain and denied speculation about a nuclear war.

