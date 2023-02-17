News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » No politics in temple worship and festivals, says Kerala HC

No politics in temple worship and festivals, says Kerala HC

Source: PTI
Last updated on: February 17, 2023 16:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Kerala high court has held that politics has no role to play in the conduct of daily worship and temple festivals, while observing that neither a devotee nor the district administration has the legal right to insist on using a specific colour for decorative materials used in ceremonies.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only.

In its order on February 14, a division bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and P G Ajithkumar said a devotee has no legal right to insist that saffron or orange coloured decorative materials alone should be used for festivals in a temple under the management of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

Similarly, the district administration or the police cannot insist that only 'politically neutral' coloured decorative materials be used for such festivals.

The temple is under the management of Travancore Devaswom Board.

 

The court made the observation while disposing of two petitions filed in connection with a case relating to the conduct of Kaliyoottu festival at Major Vellayani Bhadrakali Devi Temple in Thiruvananthapuram.

 A devotee has no legal right to insist that saffron or orange coloured decorative materials alone be used for festivals in a temple under the management of the Travancore Devaswom Board. Similarly, the district administration or the police cannot insist that only 'politically neutral' coloured decorative materials be used for temple festivals, a division bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and P G Ajithkumar said in an order issued on February 14.

One of the petitioners alleged that on February 7, when the decoration work at the temple premises commenced, the police orally directed them to stop the erection of arches, festoons and tinsels with saffron colours, and asked them to use multi-colour items for decoration in the shrine's premises.

The court, in its order, said that the right to worship is a civil right, "of course in an accustomed manner and subject to the practice and tradition in each temple".

"A worshipper or a devotee has no legal right to insist that saffron/orange coloured decorative materials alone are used for festivals in a temple under the management of the Travancore Devaswom Board.

"Similarly, the district administration or the police cannot insist that only ’politically neutral' coloured decorative materials are used for temple festivals. Politics has no role to play in the conduct of daily worship and ceremonies and festivals in temples," the order said.

The Nemom police had filed a counter affidavit saying the district magistrate had given a direction to remove all flags, banners, flex boards and other decorative works put up on roads after a dispute between rival groups of devotees backed by political parties affected the law and order situation.

However, the writ petition alleged that the district magistrate and the local police were creating trouble in the conduct of the temple festival, "misusing their powers, under the influence of the local Communist Party of India-Marxist workers".

The police informed the court that it has not made any restrictions over use of saffron colour in the rituals such as Nilathilporu, Paranettu, etc and have insisted that saffron be used with other colours in the decoration in public places.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Row over dancer not allowed to perform at temple
Row over dancer not allowed to perform at temple
In a first, Kerala temple body to appoint ST priest
In a first, Kerala temple body to appoint ST priest
HC on its own takes up washing of Brahmins' feet
HC on its own takes up washing of Brahmins' feet
PIX: Blundell revives New Zealand with brilliant ton
PIX: Blundell revives New Zealand with brilliant ton
Women's T20 WC: India meet England with eye on semis
Women's T20 WC: India meet England with eye on semis
Public access to 10 sensitive installations removed
Public access to 10 sensitive installations removed
Sensex declines 317 points on weak global markets
Sensex declines 317 points on weak global markets
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Kerala artist faces ban after son marries Muslim

Kerala artist faces ban after son marries Muslim

Sabarimala board defends use of 'halal' jaggery in HC

Sabarimala board defends use of 'halal' jaggery in HC

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances