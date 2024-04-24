News
No poison detected in Mukhtar Ansari's viscera: Officials

No poison detected in Mukhtar Ansari's viscera: Officials

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 24, 2024 14:37 IST
Contrary to the allegations of Mukhtar Ansari's family members, no poison was detected in the viscera of the gangster-turned-politician who died in an Uttar Pradesh jail last month, officials said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Mukhtar Ansari in a Prayagraj court on December 28, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The postmortem report of Ansari, who was lodged in Banda jail and died on March 28, had earlier said that the reason for his death was "myocardial refraction" or heart attack. Ansari's family, however, had been insisting that he was subjected to slow poisoning in jail.

"We have got the Forensic Science Lab report that has confirmed that no traces of poison were found in the viscera. This has been given to the probe panel led by Banda Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate," a senior officer said.

 

Viscera is a sample of internal organs of the body such as the liver, spleen, stomach and bladder.

Reacting to the report which came out on Tuesday, Ansari's brother Afzal, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls on a Samajwadi Party ticket, said they do not trust either the postmortem or the viscera reports.

"The correct sample of viscera was not sent for investigation," Ansari said in Ghazipur.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
