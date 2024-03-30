Massive crowd gathers as Mukhtar Ansari laid to rest in UP

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who died of cardiac arrest, was laid to rest at the Kali Bagh burial ground in Ghazipur on Saturday.

IMAGE: A large crowd accompanying the funeral procession of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari in Ghazipur, UP on Saturday. Photograph: ANI on X

The body was brought to the family's ancestral burial ground, about half a km from their residence, where a grave was dug on Friday near that of Mukhtar Ansari's parents.

The local administration made elaborate security arrangements outside Ansari's residence and the burial ground.

Ansari died on Thursday. His body was brought to his hometown around midnight on Friday, family sources said, adding the pre-burial rituals took place at the residence.

Sources said a funeral procession started from his ancestral residence in which his elder brother Afzal Ansari, a member of Parliament, son Omar Ansari and nephew Suhaib Ansari, an MLA, along with other family members and supporters took part.

A large crowd accompanied the procession and some also raised slogans.

On reaching the cemetery, Afzal Ansari appealed to the crowd to maintain peace.

His elder brother, former MLA Sibgatullah Ansari, also attended the funeral.

The funeral procession took longer than expected to reach the burial ground in Mohammadabad because of the large crowd that accompanied the body, said Ravindra Singh, a local.

Police faced a tough time managing the crowd who tried to force their way into the burial ground where entry was restricted.

Varanasi Zone Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Piyush Mordia was present in Mohammadabad to supervise the arrangements.

According to the DIG of Varanasi Range, O P Singh, adequate police force was deployed everywhere.

The Ansari family has been cooperating with the police. People started gathering in the area from Friday night and announcements were made to ensure that there was no overcrowding, he said.

"Before Mukhtar Ansari was laid to rest, Namaz-e-Janaza was offered near the house and later at the nearby Prince Maidan," Singh said.

Asked about some people in the crowd raising slogans, he said Mukhtar Ansari's family members had given a list of 40 to 50 people who were allowed to stay at the Kali Bagh cemetery at the time of burial.

The rest were stopped after the prayers. There is complete peace, Singh added.

Personnel of the police, Provincial Armed Constabulary and paramilitary forces were deployed at all important places. As the crowd swelled, more security personnel were deployed in the area later.

An official at the police headquarters said tight security arrangements have been made to maintain peace during the funeral.

In a post on X on Friday, Samajwadi Party MLA and Mukhtar Ansari's nephew Suhaib Ansari said, 'My uncle Mukhtar Ansari passed away last night. Tomorrow, at 10 am, he will be buried in our Kali Bagh graveyard of Yusufpur Mohammadabad (Ghazipur). All of you are requested to pray for the forgiveness of the deceased.'

Mukhtar Ansari, who was lodged in the Banda jail, was rushed to the Rani Durgawati Medical College on Thursday night when his health deteriorated. He died at the hospital during treatment.

After the post-mortem on Friday, a convoy carrying Ansari's body left Banda for his native place in Ghazipur amid heavy security.

The ambulance carrying the body was accompanied by police vehicles along the 400-kilometre route via several Uttar Pradesh districts.