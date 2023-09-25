News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » No plans to enter politics as of now: Jyotiraditya Scindia's son

No plans to enter politics as of now: Jyotiraditya Scindia's son

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 25, 2023 11:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mahanaryaman Scindia, son of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, said that he has no plans to join politics as of now. Instead, he is working towards starting a cricket league, said the 27-year-old scion of the Gwalior royal family.

IMAGE: Mahanaryaman Scindia and his family with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: @AScindia/X

“Politics certainly is a medium to bring change in society, but right now I have no plans to enter politics,” Scindia told PTI on Sunday.

Mahanaryaman said that even just one person can bring a big change in society and for this he does not need to come into politics.

“Mahatma Gandhi single-handedly started a non-political revolution in South Africa and India,” said Scindia, whose father is the Union civil aviation minister.

 

To a question that his father's supporters hope he will become the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh one day, Scindia said, “It is everyone's right to have expectations. But I would not like to discuss this topic right now. We are only focusing on our work at the moment.”

Scindia, who is the vice president of the Gwalior Division Cricket Association and a member of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA), said that he is working on a plan to start a cricket league to encourage sports talent in the rural areas of the state.

He said that a formal announcement about the start of this league can be made in the next one or two months.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Family not power hungry, tweets Jyotiraditya's son
Family not power hungry, tweets Jyotiraditya's son
The royal and political privileges of the Scindias
The royal and political privileges of the Scindias
DON'T MISS: Mohawk-sporting Gandhi scion makes Parliament debut
DON'T MISS: Mohawk-sporting Gandhi scion makes Parliament debut
Who will get NCP name, symbol? Ajit Pawar answers
Who will get NCP name, symbol? Ajit Pawar answers
Asian Games: India shooters win gold with WR score!
Asian Games: India shooters win gold with WR score!
'Your sister has always got your back'
'Your sister has always got your back'
Meet Parineeti's Bride Squad
Meet Parineeti's Bride Squad
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

These KIDS may be ruling India in 2030

These KIDS may be ruling India in 2030

Why Are Scindias Bowing To Amit Shah?

Why Are Scindias Bowing To Amit Shah?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances