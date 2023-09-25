No plans to enter politics as of now: Jyotiraditya Scindia's son

Mahanaryaman Scindia, son of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, said that he has no plans to join politics as of now. Instead, he is working towards starting a cricket league, said the 27-year-old scion of the Gwalior royal family.

IMAGE: Mahanaryaman Scindia and his family with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: @AScindia/X

“Politics certainly is a medium to bring change in society, but right now I have no plans to enter politics,” Scindia told PTI on Sunday.

Mahanaryaman said that even just one person can bring a big change in society and for this he does not need to come into politics.

“Mahatma Gandhi single-handedly started a non-political revolution in South Africa and India,” said Scindia, whose father is the Union civil aviation minister.

To a question that his father's supporters hope he will become the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh one day, Scindia said, “It is everyone's right to have expectations. But I would not like to discuss this topic right now. We are only focusing on our work at the moment.”

Scindia, who is the vice president of the Gwalior Division Cricket Association and a member of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA), said that he is working on a plan to start a cricket league to encourage sports talent in the rural areas of the state.

He said that a formal announcement about the start of this league can be made in the next one or two months.