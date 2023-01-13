News
'No palpable progress' in Delhi hate speech case: SC

'No palpable progress' in Delhi hate speech case: SC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 13, 2023 14:17 IST
"No palpable progress” has been made by the Delhi Police in the investigation into cases of hate speeches made at religious assemblies in the national capital in 2021, the Supreme Court noted on Friday while seeking a report from the police officer probing the matters.

The incident pertained to December, 2021 and the FIR in the case was lodged on May 4, last year, the top court said, adding, “Why do you need five months for lodging an FIR. How many arrests have been made”.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha said “there was no palpable progress made in the investigation”.

The bench then asked Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj to file an affidavit within two weeks of the Investigating Officer (IO) of the Delhi Police giving details of the progress made so far in the investigation of the case.

 

The top court was hearing a contempt petition filed by activist Tushar Gandhi alleging inaction by Uttarakhand and the Delhi Police in alleged hate speech cases.

On November 11, last year, the bench had discharged the Uttarakhand government and the police chief from a list of parties in the contempt plea.

The contempt petition was filed seeking punishment for the police chief of Delhi and Uttarakhand for their alleged inaction in the cases in violation of the apex court judgment in the Tehseen Poonawala case.

The top court had laid down guidelines as to what action needed to be taken in hate crimes, including mob lynching.

In his petition, the activist sought contempt action against senior police officials for not taking any steps in the issue, according to the guidelines laid down to curb hate speeches and lynching.

Gandhi had sought contempt action against the police officials for not taking any action after incidents of hate speeches.

The plea submitted that immediately after the events took place, the speeches were made available and were in public domain but still the Uttarakhand Police and the Delhi Police did not act against the perpetrators.

Hate speeches were made in the 'dharam sansad' held in Haridwar from December 17 to 19, 2021 and in Delhi on December 19, 2021, the petition alleged.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
