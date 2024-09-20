No one should face our daughter's fate: E&Y employee's family

The family of a 26-year-old Chartered Accountant, who allegedly died from extreme work pressure at Ernst & Young, said on Thursday that no one should suffer the same fate.

IMAGE: Anna Sebastian Perayil, who succumbed to work-related stress as claimed by her mother in an email to EY India boss Rajiv Memani. Photograph: Anna Sebastian Perayil on LinkedIn

Anna Sebastian Perayil, a Keralite who passed her CA exams in 2023, worked at EY Pune office for four months before she succumbed on July 21.

Her mother wrote to EY India chairman, Rajiv Memani, earlier this month, flagging the 'glorification' of overwork at the multinational consulting firm.

Her father, Siby Joseph, spoke to the media in Kochi on Thursday and said she had to work through the night, till 12.30 am.

"We advised her to quit, but she insisted that this stint would provide valuable professional exposure," he said.

He said the issue of extreme work pressure was mentioned before the senior officials of the company, but no action was taken.

"She had complained to the assistant manager, but they insisted on working even at night," her father said.

The family alleged that the company responded only after the letter went viral.

"We are not planning to move legally, but we don't want anyone else to face the same fate. We don't want the newbies joining such corporate companies to face similar situations," Joseph said.

After the issue went viral on social media, Ernst & Young on Wednesday issued a statement saying it was deeply saddened by Anna Sebastian's tragic and untimely passing in July 2024.

EY said it would continue to improve and provide a healthy workplace in its offices throughout the country.