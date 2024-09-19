News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Irreparable loss, says E&Y on young CA's death

Irreparable loss, says E&Y on young CA's death

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 19, 2024 01:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ernst & Young on Wednesday issued a statement after the death of a 26-year-old Chartered Accountant allegedly due to extreme work pressure at the firm, went viral on social media and turned the spotlight on work-related stress.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

"We are deeply saddened by Anna Sebastian's tragic and untimely passing in July 2024," EY said.

 

Since the death, EY has been in touch with the family, helping them but it is only now that her family has chosen to write to the company, complaining about the "excessive workload".

EY said it would continue to improve and provide a healthy workplace in its offices throughout the country.

Anna Sebastian Perayil, who passed her CA exams in 2023, worked at EY Pune office for four months before she succumbed. Her mother this month wrote to EY India chairman Rajiv Memani flagging the 'glorification' of overwork at the multinational consulting firm.

"Anna was a part of the Audit team at S R Batliboi, a member firm of EY Global, in Pune for a brief period of four months, joining the firm on 18 March 2024. That her promising career was cut short in this tragic manner is an irreparable loss for all of us," the EY said in the statement.

It went on to state that while no measure can compensate for the loss experienced by the family, the firm has provided all the assistance and will continue to do so.

"We are taking the family's correspondence with the utmost seriousness and humility. We place the highest importance on the well-being of all employees and will continue to find ways to improve and provide a healthy workplace for our 100,000 people across EY member firms in India," it added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Family Life Is As Important As Work Life'
'Family Life Is As Important As Work Life'
How to shield your heart from workplace stress
How to shield your heart from workplace stress
CRPF has lost almost 200 men to suicide
CRPF has lost almost 200 men to suicide
Simultaneous polls: How will NDA reach magic number?
Simultaneous polls: How will NDA reach magic number?
Russia backs Pak's BRICS entry bid; will India resist?
Russia backs Pak's BRICS entry bid; will India resist?
Afghanistan stun South Africa in historic ODI win
Afghanistan stun South Africa in historic ODI win
Chess: Vaishali, Vantika lead India's unbeaten streak
Chess: Vaishali, Vantika lead India's unbeaten streak

More like this

In a high-stress, low-control job? It can kill you!

In a high-stress, low-control job? It can kill you!

Why Indians Suffer Work Burnout

Why Indians Suffer Work Burnout

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances