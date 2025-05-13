HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
No normalcy? Schools in border areas of Punjab shut

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 13, 2025 10:04 IST

Schools in five border districts of Punjab remained closed on Tuesday while a blackout was enforced in Amritsar and Hoshiarpur's Dasuya and Mukerian areas last night as a precautionary measure, officials said.

IMAGE: Commuters navigate during a complete blackout in Amritsar on May 12, 2025. Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

Colleges and universities also remained shut in Pathankot and Amritsar. However, authorities in Amritsar said universities and colleges can take classes online.

They said schools remained closed in Amritsar, Pathankot, Fazilka, Ferozepur and Tarn Taran. However, schools in Gurdaspur, Punjab's sixth border district, as well as those in Sangrur and Barnala reopened on Tuesday.

 

The Amritsar district administration on Tuesday morning said people can resume their normal activities.

Blackouts were enforced in Amritsar and Hoshiarpur's Dasuya and Mukerian areas as a precautionary measure. Electricity supply in Amritsar was restored at 11:42 pm on Monday.

An Amritsar-bound IndiGo flight returned to Delhi on Monday evening after blackout measures were enforced and the airport in the Punjab district closed.

Drone activity was observed in the Jalandhar area on Monday evening, following which electricity supply was shut in certain areas. Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal on Monday evening said armed forces neutralised a suspected "surveillance drone" near Mand village in Jalandhar.

In a message at 10:45 pm, the officer advised people to inform police if they notice any debris of flying objects and not veture too close.

Punjab shares a 553-kilometre border with Pakistan.

A semblance of normalcy was observed in the border areas of Punjab on Monday with markets teeming with people even though schools in some districts remained shut as a precautionary measure following the suspension of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

New Delhi and Islamabad reached an understanding on Saturday afternoon to halt military actions with immediate effect after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
