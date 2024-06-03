News
No more time: EC seeks Ramesh's reply by 7 pm today

No more time: EC seeks Ramesh's reply by 7 pm today

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 03, 2024 16:23 IST
The Election Commission on Monday refused to grant additional time to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh to back his claims that attempts were made to influence 150 district magistrates and collectors ahead of the June 4 vote count for Lok Sabha elections.

IMAGE: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh addresses a press conference, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday, June 2, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Ramesh was asked by the poll panel to submit factual details by Sunday evening of the allegations that he made in a social media post recently.

Ramesh wrote to the EC on Monday seeking a week more to submit his reply.

 

In a letter to Ramesh, the EC said, 'The Commission hereby outrightly rejects your request for time extension and directs you to file your response along with the factual matrix/ basis of your allegation by 7 pm today -- June 3, failing which it would be presumed that you have nothing substantive to say in the matter and the Commission would proceed ahead to take appropriate action.'

The EC said his allegation that attempts have been made to influence the district magistrates of around 150 parliamentary constituencies, who are also the returning officers and district election officers, has serious connotation and direct bearing on the sanctity of the counting process scheduled for Tuesday.

The EC said no DM has reported any such undue influence as alleged by him.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
