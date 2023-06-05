News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'No intention to...': Odisha govt on train crash death toll

'No intention to...': Odisha govt on train crash death toll

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 05, 2023 11:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Odisha Chief Secretary PK Jena said his government has no intention to hide the deaths in the Balasore train crash and the entire rescue operation was being conducted in full public view.

IMAGE: Relatives identify photos of passengers displayed by the authorities following Friday's accident involving three trains, at NOCCI Business Park in Balasore district, Sunday, June 4, 2023. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

Reacting to allegations that the death toll figure was being manipulated, he said Odisha believes in transparency.

"Media persons are very much present at the accident site since the beginning. Everything is being done in the presence of cameras," he said.

"The railways had stated the death toll as 288. We also said that, and the figure was based on information from the railways. But, our Balasore District Collector has verified the death toll, and the figure was 275 till 10 am of Sunday," he said.

Asked about the change in the toll, Jena said it was due to double counting of some bodies.

 

The chief secretary said there was also no prohibition on the entry of media persons at the accident site. "The rescue and even restoration activities went on in full public view," he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioned the death figures, stating that 61 people from her state were dead and 182 were still missing.

"If from one state, 182 are missing and 61 are confirmed dead, then where would the figures stand?" she asked, addressing a press conference.

Railway Minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw declined to take any questions from journalists in connection with Banerjee's allegation.

Of the 275 dead bodies, only 108 have been identified, the chief secretary said.

He said the state would like all the bodies to be identified so that those could be cremated by their families.

"Keeping in view the prevailing hot weather, the bodies are decomposing fast. Therefore, the state can maximum wait for two more days before disposing of them as per the law," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How 3 trains collided in Odisha: Railways hints at...
How 3 trains collided in Odisha: Railways hints at...
Rail tragedy: Cong alleges govt ignored CAG warning
Rail tragedy: Cong alleges govt ignored CAG warning
Train crash: Love poems found scattered on tracks
Train crash: Love poems found scattered on tracks
RBI Rules Make It Difficult To Attract Talent
RBI Rules Make It Difficult To Attract Talent
'Best way to create wealth is...'
'Best way to create wealth is...'
Will 2023 Be A Repeat Of 2015?
Will 2023 Be A Repeat Of 2015?
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Gets BO Thumbs Up
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Gets BO Thumbs Up
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Railways is known for covering up accidents'

'Railways is known for covering up accidents'

Those behind Balasore crash have been identified: Govt

Those behind Balasore crash have been identified: Govt

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances