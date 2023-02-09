News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » No display of affection on campus, NIT Kozhikode warns students

No display of affection on campus, NIT Kozhikode warns students

Source: PTI
February 09, 2023 17:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NITC) has issued a communication to the students informing them about banning public display of affection inside its campus, saying that it can affect others in a number of ways.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: A still from Student of the Year

In enlarged bold letters, the e-mail communication sent by the dean (students' welfare) also warned the students that any violation of its disciplinary policies would result in disciplinary action.

 

It says that the PDAs (public display of affection) and engaging in private activities in academic areas, rest rooms, and poorly lit areas as well as anywhere on and around the NITC campus can make others feel uncomfortable and distract from the educational environment.

"...such activities, whether they are consensual or not, are not appropriate to be conducted on institute property. The institute has strict policies in place to ensure the safety and well-being of all students and staff, and any violation of these policies will result in disciplinary action," says the email dated February 6.

The dean says he understands that college can be a time for exploration and personal growth, however, "it is important to remember that our campus is a place for education and academic pursuits."

It said PDA and private  activities in public areas can invade others' personal space and make them feel violated.

Engaging in PDA and private  activities in public spaces is often seen as disrespectful to others and can harm community relations, the communication said.

When contacted, an NITC official confirmed that they have sent an email to the students banning PDA on campus as such actions can distract others from their academic pursuits and affect their ability to focus on their studies.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Hindu Mahasabha to celebrate Basant Panchami on V-Day
Hindu Mahasabha to celebrate Basant Panchami on V-Day
'February 14 can be a nightmare for some of us'
'February 14 can be a nightmare for some of us'
V-Day is not about love; just lust: Muthalik
V-Day is not about love; just lust: Muthalik
Ashwin second fastest to 450 Test wickets
Ashwin second fastest to 450 Test wickets
PIX: Jadeja, Rohit put India in control on Day 1
PIX: Jadeja, Rohit put India in control on Day 1
7 booked for violence during pro-Khalistan protest
7 booked for violence during pro-Khalistan protest
9 Lies Told About Skincare
9 Lies Told About Skincare
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Celebrate 'Cow Hug Day' on Feb 14: Govt

Celebrate 'Cow Hug Day' on Feb 14: Govt

Cows die from an overdose of love

Cows die from an overdose of love

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances