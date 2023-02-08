News
Celebrate 'Cow Hug Day' on Feb 14: Animal Welfare Board

Celebrate 'Cow Hug Day' on Feb 14: Animal Welfare Board

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 08, 2023 19:36 IST
The Animal Welfare Board of India has issued a notice appealing to people to celebrate "Cow Hug Day" on February 14 to spread "positive energy" and encourage "collective happiness", officials said on Wednesday.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14 every year.

"All cow lovers may celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug Day keeping in mind the importance of mother cow and make life happy and full of positive energy," read the notice issued by the board under the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

 

The notice further said hugging cows will bring "emotional richness" and increase "individual and collective happiness".

It also mentioned that Vedic traditions are almost on the "verge of extinction" due to the "progress of West culture" and that the "dazzle of western civilisation has made our physical culture and heritage almost forgotten".

The notice has been issued with approval of the competent authority, the officials said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
