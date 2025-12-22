No deaths due to codeine syrup, accused linked to SP: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday strongly rebutted allegations by Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey over 'deaths' allegedly due to the consumption of fake medicines and codeine syrup, asserting in the Assembly that no such case has come to the notice of the state government so far.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during the winter session of UP assembly, in Lucknow on Monday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Adityanath said that evidence had emerged linking the accused in the codeine cough syrup case to the Samajwadi Party (SP).

He said that cases related to illegal diversion of the syrup were being pursued under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and the state government successfully defended its stand in court.

Launching a sharp attack on the Akhilesh Yadav-led party, Adityanath alleged that the largest wholesaler involved in the codeine syrup case, first arrested by the special task force (STF) in 2016, was issued a licence when the SP government was in power.

Referring to photographs circulating in the public domain, he said, "Whenever such issues come up nationally, some people immediately flee the country. I think the same may be happening with your people as well."

Replying to the issue raised by the opposition as soon as the House proceedings began, the chief minister said the matter appeared to be politically motivated.

"When an issue is raised unnecessarily, one is reminded of the saying chor ki dadhi me tinka (guilty conscience pricks the mind)," he remarked.

He said, "There is not a single case of death due to fake drugs reported in Uttar Pradesh till date," and added that the enforcement agencies remain vigilant.

"From time to time, the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) conducts raids and takes strict action against erring firms," Adityanath added.

He also categorically said, "There has been no death in Uttar Pradesh due to codeine syrup. Cases related to illegal diversion of the syrup were being pursued under the NDPS Act, and the state government had successfully defended its stand in the court."

Adityanath clarified that codeine syrup is not manufactured in Uttar Pradesh and the state only has stockists and wholesalers. Its production takes place in states like Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

The death cases that came to light were reported from other states and were linked to a syrup manufactured in Tamil Nadu, he said.

Calling the matter one of illegal diversion, not adulteration, the chief minister said wholesalers from districts including Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Lucknow and Kanpur were involved in diverting the syrup to states and countries where prohibition exists, leading to its misuse.

Such medicines cannot be consumed without medical advice, especially by children, he said, adding that the syrup was commonly prescribed by doctors for cough.

Detailing the action taken so far, Adityanath said the government had registered 79 cases, named 225 people and arrested 78 accused. Raids have been conducted at 134 firms and transactions linked to this racket are under STF investigation. If one goes deeper, links to leaders or functionaries of the Samajwadi Party emerge, he alleged.

The chief minister assured the House that no offender would be spared. The government has fought this case in court and won. "Do not worry; when the time comes, even bulldozer action will be taken (against the accused). Then do not raise slogans," he said.

Adityanath said that evidence had emerged linking the accused in the codeine cough syrup case to the SP.

Speaking in the House, he said that Alok Sipahi, who has been arrested in the case, was a 'confirmed Samajwadi Party worker', and showed photographs to claim that another accused, Amit Yadav, was seen with SP president Akhilesh Yadav.

He said Amit Yadav had earlier been associated with the party's Yuvjan Sabha.

The chief minister said the licence of accused Vibhore Rana was issued during the SP government, while Alok Sipahi, who was linked to the party, had been dismissed by the present government.

He said an SIT headed by an IGP has been constituted to take action in the case, asserting that his government would not spare anyone involved in the cough syrup racket under any circumstances.

Adityanath alleged that police investigations had revealed that the kingpin of the codeine cough syrup case, Shubham Jaiswal, also had links with the SP and that he was Amit Yadav's business partner.

He said their association extended to the SP's youth wing, adding that Milind Yadav, a close associate of Jaiswal, was also part of the nexus and his phone numbers figured in the GST registration of Shaili Traders.

The CM claimed that illegal transactions had taken place from the accounts of Amit Yadav and Milind Yadav to Shaili Traders, and evidence had surfaced against Manoj Yadav, Rajeev Yadav and Mukesh Yadav in the illegal diversion of codeine-based cough syrup.

He also said Amit Yadav had travelled to Dubai in 2024.

Replying to opposition protests, Adityanath said that when action is taken against accused linked to the SP, its leaders would be the first to offer fatiha (prayers), as they were aware of the strict action taken by his government.

He said the FSDA department had tested more than 1,000 cough syrup samples in the state.

Listing the main accused in the case, the CM named Shubham Jaiswal, Bhola Jaiswal and Akash Pathak of Shaili Trader Pharma in Varanasi; Vibhore Rana of Ebert Healthcare in Saharanpur; Saurabh Tyagi, Abhishek Sharma, Vishal Upadhyay, Tapan Yadav and Shadab in Ghaziabad; and Manohar Jaiswal and Imran of Bio Hub in Lucknow, reiterating that the state 'knows very well who has links with the mafia'.