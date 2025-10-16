HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Centre to bring new drug law after MP cough syrup deaths

Centre to bring new drug law after MP cough syrup deaths

By Shalini Bhardwaj
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: October 16, 2025 01:53 IST

x

The Union government has decided to strengthen the drug monitoring system in the country after the recent tragic incident of child deaths due to cough syrup reported in Madhya Pradesh.

IMAGE: The drugs department sealing the Coldrif cough syrup containers after the death of children allegedly due to consuming it during a raid in an Ayush firm, in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, October 5, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

A new law is being proposed to grant statutory powers to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation to regulate the manufacture, distribution, and sale of drugs, medical devices, and cosmetics.

 

According to the sources, the proposed law, titled "Drugs, Medical Devices, and Cosmetics Act 2025," aims to ensure accountability and transparency in the entire process, from manufacturing to marketing.

The bill will replace the existing 1940 Act and will be aligned with international standards.

"The CDSCO will be empowered to take immediate action against spurious or substandard drugs in the country. The licensing process will be fully digitised and better coordination between state-level regulators and enhanced capacity of laboratories," the sources said.

The government aims to bring significant improvements to the drug monitoring system, making it more stringent and accountable.

For a few years, several incidents of children dying due to contaminated cough syrups have been reported in states like Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Tamil Nadu.

After the deaths of several deaths of children due to syrups in Madhya Pradesh WHO has issued on Monday issued a health advisory warning against the use and distribution of three cough syrups. These syrups are Coldrif, Respifresh TR, and ReLife.

Shalini Bhardwaj in New Delhi
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

WHO issues alert against Indian cough syrups. They are...
WHO issues alert against Indian cough syrups. They are...
TN govt's big action against killer Coldrif cough syrup
TN govt's big action against killer Coldrif cough syrup
Was killer cough syrup exported, asks WHO to India
Was killer cough syrup exported, asks WHO to India
Cough syrup deaths: No state follows pharma safety norms
Cough syrup deaths: No state follows pharma safety norms
Cough Syrup Deaths: This Is Sresan Pharma Owner
Cough Syrup Deaths: This Is Sresan Pharma Owner

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

What Men Pay For Haircuts Across The World

webstory image 2

Fruit Kheer: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

India's 10 Richest YouTubers

VIDEOS

WATCH: Nushrratt Bharuccha's Stunning New Avatar1:18

WATCH: Nushrratt Bharuccha's Stunning New Avatar

When Comfort Meets Style: Daisy Shah's Casual Look in Mumbai0:45

When Comfort Meets Style: Daisy Shah's Casual Look in Mumbai

Urvashi Rautela Turns Up the Heat in a Fiery Red Ensemble1:48

Urvashi Rautela Turns Up the Heat in a Fiery Red Ensemble

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO