Home  » News » 'No Deal Until There's A Deal': Trump

'No Deal Until There's A Deal': Trump

Source: ANI
August 16, 2025 07:44 IST

IMAGE: Presidents Donald John Trump and Vladimir Putin meet in Alaska.Photograph: Reuters
 

US President Donald Trump on Friday said his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska was 'very productive', though a few key issues remain unresolved, with no formal deal reached yet.

'We had a very productive meeting, and there were many points that we agreed on. A couple of big ones that we haven't quite gotten there, but we made some headway. There's no deal until there's a deal, so I will call up NATO in a little while, and I will call up the various people that are appropriate. I'll, of course, call President Zelenskyy and tell him about today's meeting...

'We made some great progress today... We'll probably speak to you soon and hopefully see you again very soon,' Trump said while speaking at a press conference alongside Putin.

Russia's top economic envoy Kirill Dmitriev said the US received Russia 'very well' in Alaska and that the two countries would continue building relations despite 'resistance'.

'The US-Russia summit in Alaska has definitely been productive,' Dmitriev said, adding that there were 'lots of issues that we discussed and many we agreed on,' as quoted by CNN.

'Some of them are to be agreed and definitely it's very important that President Trump outlines a significant economic potential of cooperation between the US and Russia,' said Dmitriev.

'We will continue building US-Russia relations going forward despite lots of resistance to this, but we will continue strengthening US-Russia ties,' he added, as per CNN.

