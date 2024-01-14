News
No compromise on South Mumbai LS seat: Sanjay Raut post Deora's Cong exit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 14, 2024 12:30 IST
Against the backdrop of former Union minister Milind Deora quitting the Congress, Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said there would be no compromise on the South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut (left), Rajasthan ex-CM Ashok Gehlot and other leaders at the residence of party leader Mukul Wasnik after the INDIA bloc meeting, in New Delhi, January 9, 2-24. Photograph: ANI Photo

Deora had recently expressed disapproval at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-UBT laying claim to the South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat.

 

The undivided Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant, now with the Thackeray faction, had defeated Deora from the constituency in the 2014 and 2019 general elections.

"Sawant is a two-time MP. What is wrong with him contesting again? There will be no compromise on this," Raut asserted.

Queried on Deora quitting the Congress, Raut said, "We knew Murli Deora well and what it is to work for the party and sacrifice for it. If people change loyalties to contest elections, it shows a new trend has started in the state."

Deora was also the head of the Mumbai Congress at one time.

He is the son of party stalwart late Murli Deora.

Earlier in the day, former chief minister and Congress Working Committee member Ashok Chavan said Deora wanted to contest from South Mumbai seat but the understanding within the MVA alliance was to not disturb the sitting MP.

Timing determined by PM: Cong on Deora's resignation
