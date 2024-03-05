No complaint against Indians: Dumka gang-rape survivor

A foreign tourist, who was allegedly gang-raped in Jharkhand's Dumka district last week, on Tuesday said she has no complaints against the people of India as she has safely travelled around 20,000 km across the country.

IMAGE: Three people who are accused in the Spanish woman gang-rape case are being brought to court after getting detained by the police, in Dumka on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaking to reporters before leaving for Nepal via Bihar along with her husband on their motorcycles, she said she would continue her world tour.

"People of India are nice. I don't blame the people, but I blame the criminals. People of India have treated me very well, and were very kind to me," she said.

The 28-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped at Kurumahat in Hansdiha police station area, around 300 km from state capital Ranchi, on Friday when she was spending the night in a tent along with her husband, police said.

"We chose the place for the night stay because it was calm and beautiful. We thought it would be okay if we lived there alone," she said.

The woman said that she has been travelling for more than six years.

"We have been in India for the last six months and travelled around 20,000 km. We did not have any problems anywhere. This has happened for the first time," she said.

"I have good memories from India," she added.

The woman said that she would continue her tour along with her husband.

"I want to tell some people, especially girls, to coach themselves to face such situations. I know it's hard and it's not easy. You don't forget, but you have to keep trying to leave it in the past," she said.

Dumka's Superintendent of Police Pitamber Singh Kherwar said the couple left for Bihar, from where they will enter Nepal.

The survivor's husband thanked the police for speedy action.

Three people have been arrested so far, and a search is on for the remaining four accused, police said.