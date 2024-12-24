No arbitrary additions or deletions in Maha voters list: EC

The Election Commission on Tuesday asserted that there were no arbitrary additions or deletions of voters in Maharashtra where assembly polls were held recently.

IMAGE: Voters wait in a queue to cast their vote for the Maharashtra assembly elections, in Akola, November 20, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

In its response to the Congress, the poll authority also said it would not be correct to compare 5 pm voter turnout data with final polling data.

The Congress had approached the poll panel in November flagging various concerns related to the Maharashtra assembly polls.

Coming out with a detailed note and frequently asked questions, the poll authority told the Congress that increase in voter turnout from 5 pm to 11:45 pm was normal, being part of the process of aggregation of voter turnout.

It said there can be bona fide but inconsequential differences in votes polled and votes counted.

The EC asserted that it is impossible to change actual voter turnout as statutory Form 17C giving details of voter turnout is available with authorised agents of candidates at the time of close of poll at the polling station itself.

It said rule-based process was followed with transparency in Maharashtra electoral roll preparation and there were no irregular pattern in voter deletions in the state.

It told the Congress that due process was followed, including participation of Congress representatives in preparation of electoral rolls.

The commission told the party that its complaint of an average addition of 50,000 electors between July and November in 50 assembly seats, out of which 47 have been won by the Mahayuti, is factually incorrect and misleading.

It said the fact is that only six assembly constituencies had total additions of over 50,000 electors during the period.

Hence the question of winning 47 seats on this basis does not arise.

While detailing the well laid out mechanism with sufficient checks and balances and disclosures, the EC emphasised that the watertight statutory scheme ensures that deletion and addition of voters is done strictly according to rules with fullest involvement of political parties at every stage.

It underlined that there were no bulk deletions or unusual deletion patterns of noticed across all assembly seats.

Deletions of an average of 2,779 electors per seat happened on account of death or shifting and duplicate entries after following due process, including participation of party representatives.

The Commission also listed out nearly 60 instances of proactive involvement of political parties or candidates during the entire electoral process.

The Commission reiterated that political parties, being key stakeholders, are involved scrupulously at each and every stage of the election process from 'Roll to Poll' (preparation of electoral rolls to completion of poll process).