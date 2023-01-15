News
Will go solo in assembly, LS polls as past tie-up didn't benefit: Mayawati

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 15, 2023 15:09 IST
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday ruled out an alliance with any party for the assembly polls in various states and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Key states of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana would go for polls this year, besides states from the North-East.

 

Speaking to reporters here on her 67th birthday, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "I would like to make it clear that in the assembly elections of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and in the Lok Sabha elections, which will be held next year, the BSP will not forge a coalition with any party, and will contest the polls on its own strength."

Mayawati said it became necessary for her to make the announcement as the Congress and some other parties, as part of a "conspiracy", are allegedly trying to create an impression that they would be forging an alliance with the BSP.

"In the electoral alliance made one or two times at the state level in Uttar Pradesh and other states, barring Punjab, their votes (allies) have not been transferred to us, due to which the BSP has incurred loss," she said.

"Hence, our party has decided to contest the assembly polls and Lok Sabha polls on its own," she said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
