News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'No alliance': Rift between BJP-AIADMK out in public

'No alliance': Rift between BJP-AIADMK out in public

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 18, 2023 15:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Strains between the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Bharatiya Janata Party seemed to have reached a flashpoint on Monday when a senior leader of the Dravidian party said there was no alliance with the saffron organisation and that any decision on a poll pact will be decided only during the election.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami during the NDA meeting, at The Ashok Hotel, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar, lashing out at BJP state chief K Annamalai for his criticism of Dravidian stalwart C N Annadurai, said his party workers will not tolerate any affront to the late chief minister.

He said while Annamalai had made critical remarks about AIADMK leaders including the late J Jayalalithaa, the party had sought that the BJP leader be restrained.

 

"Annamalai doesn't desire alliance with AIADMK although BJP workers want it. Should we tolerate all this criticism of our leaders. Why should we carry you? BJP can't set foot here. Your vote bank is known. You are known because of us," the former minister told reporters in Chennai while lashing out at the BJP and its state unit president.

"We can't tolerate anymore (the criticism of leaders). As far as alliance is concerned, it is not there. BJP is not with AIADMK. (the matter) can be decided only during election. This is our stand," he said.

Asked if this was his personal opinion, Jayakumar said, "Have I ever spoken to you in that capacity? I only talk what the party decides."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Is This Why BJP Has Revived The NDA?
Is This Why BJP Has Revived The NDA?
Will EPS Now Take On The BJP?
Will EPS Now Take On The BJP?
13 TN BJP functionaries quit, join ally AIADMK
13 TN BJP functionaries quit, join ally AIADMK
'India's economic growth in FY24 to be above 6%'
'India's economic growth in FY24 to be above 6%'
India's Sun mission starts collecting scientific data
India's Sun mission starts collecting scientific data
'We want to create new memories for our fans'
'We want to create new memories for our fans'
'Inputs ignored': Dhanlaxmi Bank independent director resigns from board
'Inputs ignored': Dhanlaxmi Bank independent director resigns from board
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

AIADMK-BJP Snipe At Each Other

AIADMK-BJP Snipe At Each Other

Why 2024 Polls Are Crucial For AIADMK

Why 2024 Polls Are Crucial For AIADMK

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances