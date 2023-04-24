Nitish, Mamata meet; say opposition parties must come together

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Monday as they sought to cobble up a coalition of opposition parties, with the two regional satraps stressing on the need to 'prepare together' for the next Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav meet West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Monday. Photograph: PTI Photo

The meeting between the two leaders, which was also attended by Bihar's deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, was described as 'positive'.

"It was a very positive discussion... Opposition parties need to sit together and strategise," said Kumar after the meeting in state secretariat Nabanna.

Banerjee came out of the meeting, stating, "We have to give the message that we are all together."

While details of the discussion were scanty with the leaders preferring to speak on the broader consensus, sources said the two sides used the meeting to figure out how they would proceed in sewing together a coalition that would be workable ahead of the elections.

"Nothing is being done for India's development, those ruling are only interested in their own advertisement," claimed Kumar.

Opposition leaders have been critical of rising unemployment, the falling value of the rupee and rising prices as well as the spending on government advertisements.