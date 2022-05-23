News
Nitish Kumar may hold all-party meet on caste census this week

Nitish Kumar may hold all-party meet on caste census this week

Source: PTI
May 23, 2022 16:35 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday hinted that the much-awaited all-party meeting on a state-specific census of castes could be held later this week.

On the sidelines of a function in Patna, he was asked by journalists about unconfirmed reports that the meeting has been called on May 27.

 

"Many parties have agreed to the date. But we must have consent of all parties for holding the meeting on any particular date", the chief minister said.

The Janata Dal-United leader, whose ally Bharatiya Janata Party has of late grown ambivalent over the issue, expressed confidence that all parties in the state will back the proposed move before clearance is given by the cabinet.

"There should be no problem since both houses of legislature in the state have twice passed resolutions favouring a caste census," Kumar pointed out.

The BJP's recent indifference has followed the Narendra Modi government's refusal to conduct a caste census nationally.

This has evoked allegations from opposition parties like the Rashtriya Janata Dal that the BJP, which derives its support base from, primarily, among the upper castes, did not care much for the OBCs for whom gains are expected from a headcount of all castes.

Of late there have been attempts by BJP leaders in Bihar, especially those from backward classes, that it was "never" opposed to a caste census even though the Union government might not have taken it up for "practical reasons".

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Census operations to resume soon, but no caste count
OBC quota: Maha seeks 2011 census data from Centre
'Modi wants to hide the truth about caste census data'
Priyanka to campaign for Karnataka polls: Shivakumar
Kirit Somaiya's wife sues Raut for Rs 100 cr
It's Rafale vs Boeing for INS Vikrant's fighters
Kerala bypoll has a lot at stake for Rahul, Venugopal
Nitish, Tejashwi meet PM to push for caste census

Caste census will help in targeting benefits: Tejashwi

