HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Nitish among top 10 longest-serving CMs. Here's the full list

Nitish among top 10 longest-serving CMs. Here's the full list

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 20, 2025 12:34 IST

x

No chief minister in the country would have taken oath as many times as Bihar's longest-serving CM Nitish Kumar, who was sworn in for a record 10th term on Thursday.

IMAGE: Bihar's longest-serving CM Nitish Kumar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: ANI video grab

At 74, Kumar also achieved another milestone of extending his 19-year stint as CM and breaking into the national top-10 list of longest-serving heads of government.

Kumar assumed office as chief minister in a grand swearing-in ceremony at Patna's Gandhi Maidan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, besides several top NDA leaders.

 

Born in 1951 in Bihar's Bakhtiyarpur, Kumar entered politics during the JP Movement. He joined the Janata Party and unsuccessfully contested his first assembly elections in 1977. His first electoral victory was in 1985.

His frequent switching of sides in his nearly five-decade-long political career earned him the nickname 'Paltu Ram', whereas he is also called 'Sushashan Babu' for his good governance.

As the country's political landscape turns another page, Kumar joins the ranks of the nation's 10 longest-serving CMs, a list dominated for decades by stalwarts such as Pawan Kumar Chamling of Sikkim and Naveen Patnaik of Odisha.

Here's a list of long-serving CMs

1. Sikkim: Pawan Kumar Chamling (Over 25 years) December 12, 1994 - May 26, 2019.

2. Odisha: Naveen Patnaik (Over 24 years) March 5, 2000 - June 11, 2024.

3. West Bengal: Jyoti Basu (Over 23 years) June 21, 1977 - November 5, 2000.

4. Arunachal Pradesh: Gegong Apang (Over 22 years) January 18, 1980 - January 19, 1999; August 3, 2003 - April 9, 2007.

5. Mizoram: Lal Thanhawla (Over 22 years) May 5, 1984 - August 21, 1986; January 24, 1989 - December 3, 1998; December 11, 2008 - December 15, 2018.

6. Himachal Pradesh: Virbhadra Singh (Over 21 years) April 8, 1983 - March 5, 1990; December 3, 1993 - March 24, 1998; March 6, 2003 - December 30, 2007; December 25, 2012 - December 27, 2017.

7. Tripura: Manik Sarkar (Over 19 years) March 11, 1998 - March 9, 2018

8. Bihar: Nitish Kumar (About 19 years) March 3, 2000, to March 11, 2000; November 24, 2005, to May 20, 2014, and February 22, 2015, to November 19, 2025.

9. Tamil Nadu: M Karunanidhi (Over 18 years) February 10, 1969 - January 31, 1976; January 27, 1989 - January 30, 1991; May 13, 1996 - May 14, 2001; May 13, 2006 - May 16, 2011.

10. Punjab: Parkash Singh Badal (Over 18 years) March 27, 1970 - June 14, 1971; June 20, 1977 - February 17, 1980; February 12, 1997 - February 26, 2002; March 1, 2007 - March 16, 2017.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Nitish Kumar Has The Opportunity Of A Lifetime...
Nitish Kumar Has The Opportunity Of A Lifetime...
How Nitish Kumar managed to remain CM for 19 long years
How Nitish Kumar managed to remain CM for 19 long years
When Nitish Kumar Took On Bihar Dons
When Nitish Kumar Took On Bihar Dons
'Nitish Kumar Is Amitabh Bachchan Of Bihar Politics'
'Nitish Kumar Is Amitabh Bachchan Of Bihar Politics'
Nitish Kumar Has Proved He Is Master Of The Game
Nitish Kumar Has Proved He Is Master Of The Game

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Veggie Dumplings In Tomato Sauce

webstory image 2

Kanda Bhajji: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

8 Nations Drinking The Most Scotch

VIDEOS

Peru studying India s demand for separate chapter on critical minerals in FTA Envoy18:40

Peru studying India s demand for separate chapter on...

Community led greywater revolution puts Gujarat village on national map2:49

Community led greywater revolution puts Gujarat village...

Gujarat announces added support as 21st PM-KISAN Installment released1:58

Gujarat announces added support as 21st PM-KISAN...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO