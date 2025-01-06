HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Nimisha's death sentence not ratified by Yemeni president

Nimisha's death sentence not ratified by Yemeni president

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 06, 2025 22:21 IST

x

The capital punishment handed to Indian nurse Nimisha Priya by a Yemeni court has not been ratified by President Rashad al-Alimi, the West Asian nation's embassy said on Monday.

IMAGE: Nimisha Priya. Photograph: Courtesy, X

The embassy issued the clarification to a media outlet following its report on the case.

The Yemeni government emphasises that the entire case has been handled by the Houthi militias, and therefore, Rashad Al-Alimi, Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, Yemen has not ratified this judgment, the mission said.

 

Priya, hailing from Kollengode in Kerala's Palakkad district, has been found guilty of murdering a Yemeni citizen in July, 2017.

The 37-year-old nurse is presently lodged in a jail in Sana'a, the Yemeni capital city that is under the control of Iran-backed Houthis.

According to reports, Priya was handed capital punishment by a trial court in 2020 while Yemen's Supreme Judicial Council upheld the verdict in November 2023.

Last week, India said it is closely following the developments in the case.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government is extending "all possible" help in the matter.

"We are closely following the developments around the sentencing of Nimisha Priya. The government is extending all possible help in the matter," he said on Friday

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
   

RELATED STORIES

Kerala nurse sentenced to death in Yemen for murder
Kerala nurse sentenced to death in Yemen for murder
Indian faces death in Yemen despite blood money payment
Indian faces death in Yemen despite blood money payment
3 Indians sentenced to 517-year jail term in fraud case in UAE
3 Indians sentenced to 517-year jail term in fraud case in UAE
Pannun case: Nikhil Gupta facing rights violations
Pannun case: Nikhil Gupta facing rights violations
3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar appear in court
3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar appear in court

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Yes, Idlis... 5 Foods You SHOULD Have For Breakfast

webstory image 2

Simple Food Advice For 2025

webstory image 3

122,355 Condoms In India's Top 9 NYE Qcom

VIDEOS

Malaika spotted outside yoga class in Bandra0:45

Malaika spotted outside yoga class in Bandra

Shivalaya Park: Maha Kumbh's unique 'Waste to Wonder' attraction with replicas of 12 Jyotirlingas2:23

Shivalaya Park: Maha Kumbh's unique 'Waste to Wonder'...

Video: Delhi CM Atishi breaks down over BJP leader's jibe6:15

Video: Delhi CM Atishi breaks down over BJP leader's jibe

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD