Home  » News » Nigerian suspected of drug-dealing beaten to death

Nigerian suspected of drug-dealing beaten to death

February 21, 2025 12:48 IST

A 40-year-old Nigerian national was beaten to death following a quarrel with another man who suspected him of being a drug peddler, the police said on Friday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: PTI Photo/Rediff archives

The incident occurred on Wednesday in Bellahalli which falls under the jurisdiction of Bhagaluru police station limits, they said.

 

Yasin Khan, who works at a chicken stall, has been arrested in connection with the incident, the police said.

According to the police, Adiyako Masaliyo came to a local chicken shop along with his associate and allegedly behaved suspiciously.

Suspecting that he is a drug peddler who had come there to keep drugs and share the location with buyers to pick it up from there, Khan along with a few locals started questioning him which led to a quarrel.

Following the heated argument, the Nigerian man allegedly assaulted Khan and also grabbed a knife from a nearby chicken shop and threatened to stab him, a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, Khan attacked the Nigerian man with a wooden reaper on his head. The victim suffered severe head injuries and collapsed, he said.

During investigation, the police did not recover any drugs or suspicious items from the Nigerian national and on checking crime records, no previous case was found registered against him, he added.

"We have registered a case of murder and arrested the accused," the officer said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Sai
