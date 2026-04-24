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Owaisi Accuses NIA Of Betrayal In Malegaon Blast Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 24, 2026 22:17 IST

Asaduddin Owaisi has strongly criticised the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for its handling of the 2006 Malegaon blast case, alleging a betrayal of the victims due to the likely lack of appeal against the discharge of accused individuals.

Photograph: Punit Paranjpe/Reuters

Photograph: Punit Paranjpe/Reuters

Key Points

  • Asaduddin Owaisi criticises the NIA for its handling of the 2006 Malegaon blast case.
  • Owaisi alleges the NIA is unlikely to appeal the Bombay High Court's decision to discharge four accused.
  • The AIMIM president claims the NIA's inaction is a betrayal of the Malegaon blast victims and their families.
  • Owaisi highlights the initial arrest of Muslim individuals who were later acquitted in the Malegaon blast case.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday claimed that the NIA is "highly unlikely" to appeal in the Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court discharging four accused in the 2006 Malegaon blast case, and said it amounts to "betrayal" of the victims.

Owaisi's Accusations Against NIA

The Hyderabad MP said the blasts specifically targeted Muslims. Yet, maybe "out of habit", the investigation agencies first arrested nine Muslims, who were eventually acquitted in 2016, he said.

 

"Is the NIA going to appeal the order before the Supreme Court? Highly unlikely. This is a betrayal of all the victims and their families. This will be yet another terror attack where we will not even see its perpetrators being punished. To be a Muslim in India is to only wait for justice," Owaisi said in a social media post.

Background of the Malegaon Blast Case

The Bombay HC on April 22 discharged four men accused in the 2006 Malegaon serial bomb blasts, quashing all the charges against them, including of terror.

On September 8, 2006, four bombs exploded in Nashik district's Malegaon town in North Maharashtra, three inside the premises of Hamidia Masjid and Bada Kabrastan just after Friday prayers, and the fourth in Mushawarat Chowk, claiming 31 lives and injuring 312 persons.

Investigation Twists and Turns

The probe in the blasts witnessed several twists and turn with the initial investigating agencies claiming that the conspiracy was hatched by Muslim accused, but the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which later probed the case, alleged right-wing extremists were behind the powerful explosions.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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