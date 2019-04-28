rediff.com

NIA raids 3 places in Kerala over Islamic State links

April 28, 2019 18:13 IST

The National Investigation Agency on Sunday conducted searches at three places in Kerala as part of its investigation into the Islamic State Kasaragod module case.

The probe agency said in a statement that it carried out the searches at the houses of three suspects -- two in Kasaragod and one in Palakkad.

 

"These persons are suspected to have links with some of the accused persons in the said case who had exited India to join the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS/Daish," the NIA said in a statement.

It said that mobile phones, SIM cards, memory cards, pen drives, diaries with handwritten notes in Arabic and Malayalam, DVDs and books of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, besides untitled DVDs, CDs with religious speeches, books of Syed Kutheb were seized during the searches.

"Digital devices will be forensically examined and analysed," the agency said, adding the three suspects are being questioned.

