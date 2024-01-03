News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Cop, ex-sarpanch arrested in Jammu terror funding case

Cop, ex-sarpanch arrested in Jammu terror funding case

Source: PTI
January 03, 2024 12:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Special Investigation Agency (SIA) has arrested two more persons, including a policeman, for allegedly being part of a cross-border narcotic syndicate involved in terror funding in Jammu, officials said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

The arrest of selection grade constable Saif-ud-din of Jammu and former sarpanch Farooq Ahmad Jungal of Uri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district took the number of accused in the case to 17, they said.

They said the syndicate was unearthed by SIA following investigation in a hawala case involving former minister and chairman of Nature-Mankind Friendly Party Jatinder Singh alias Babu Singh.

 

Singh was arrested in April 2022 after one of his workers, Mohammad Shareef Shah, a resident of south Kashmir's Kokernag, was held along with hawala money of Rs 6.90 lakh in Jammu.

The SIA had already filed a charge sheet against 12 accused, including the former minister in the instant case. While nine accused are lodged in Central jail, three absconders are in Pakistan.

A team of SIA raided the house of the policeman in the Belicharana area in Jammu on Tuesday and seized some electronic gadgets, the officials said, adding further investigation is in progress to dismantle the ecosystem of narcotics supplies to fund anti-national activities.

Earlier also, the officials said the policeman was booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act when he was arrested with 200 grams of heroin from Shahpur Kandi area of Pathankot.

The role of the policeman and the former sarpanch came to light following the arrest of key accused Mohd Sharief Chechi, also a resident of Uri, in September last year.

After taking over the investigation of the case, the official said SIA unearthed the modus operandi adopted by the accused, including Chechi who used to collect narcotics from across the Line of Control to generate proceeds for terror funding.

The case was initially registered at Police Station Gandhi Nagar in Jammu following arrest of Shah on specific information that he along with the former minister were working under the directions of Pakistan's ISI and their agents to fund Jammu-based separatists to carry out subversive activities, the officials said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
J-K police nab PhD scholar in terror module bust
J-K police nab PhD scholar in terror module bust
NIA raids NGOs, trust in J-K terror funding case
NIA raids NGOs, trust in J-K terror funding case
Doc, cop among 4 J-K employees sacked for terror links
Doc, cop among 4 J-K employees sacked for terror links
Truth has prevailed, says Adani on SC verdict
Truth has prevailed, says Adani on SC verdict
Markets At All-Time High: Hold Or Sell?
Markets At All-Time High: Hold Or Sell?
Jr wrestlers protest against Sakshi, Vinesh, Punia
Jr wrestlers protest against Sakshi, Vinesh, Punia
Hindenburg: Sebi urged to complete probe in 3 months
Hindenburg: Sebi urged to complete probe in 3 months
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

NIA seizes 17 properties of J-K trader in terror case

NIA seizes 17 properties of J-K trader in terror case

NIA raids 12 places in Kashmir, seizes digital devices

NIA raids 12 places in Kashmir, seizes digital devices

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances