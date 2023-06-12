News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » NIA posts video of violence at India mission, asks public to identify protestors

NIA posts video of violence at India mission, asks public to identify protestors

Source: PTI
June 12, 2023 19:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The National Investigation Agency on Monday sought the help of the general public in identifying individuals who held violent protests and attempted to vandalise the Indian High Commission in London in March this year, officials said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Khalistani supporters tried to vandalise the Indian high commission in London on March 19, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Officials spokesperson of the agency posted links to five videos of the incident that occurred on March 19 on its Twitter handle and urged the people to provide any information regarding the persons seen in the footage to the NIA.

 

The agency took over the probe from the Special Cell of the Delhi Police which had registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act as it involves illegal activities carried out by certain people holding Indian nationality abroad.

Pro-Khalistani protestors tried to vandalise the Indian High Commission in London and pulled down the national flag while holding protests outside the high commission complex on March 19.

It happened a day after the Punjab police launched a crackdown against radical preacher Amritpal Singh in Punjab.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Khalistanis attack Indian mission: UK officials say...
Khalistanis attack Indian mission: UK officials say...
One person held for attacking Indian embassy in London
One person held for attacking Indian embassy in London
UK faith review warns of violent Khalistan extremism
UK faith review warns of violent Khalistan extremism
Leaked CoWIN data is from past breach, claims govt
Leaked CoWIN data is from past breach, claims govt
Italian ex-PM Berlusconi, infamous for scandals, dies
Italian ex-PM Berlusconi, infamous for scandals, dies
Scamsters alter employees' Aadhaar to steal PF money
Scamsters alter employees' Aadhaar to steal PF money
Is this why Praful Patel was made NCP working prez?
Is this why Praful Patel was made NCP working prez?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Khalistani protestors attack Indian embassy in London

Khalistani protestors attack Indian embassy in London

NIA takes over probe into Indian mission attack in UK

NIA takes over probe into Indian mission attack in UK

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances