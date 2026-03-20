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Court Orders ISIS Suspects to Appear or Face Property Seizure

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 20, 2026 21:29 IST

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An Indian court has ordered three ISIS suspects to appear before it or face property confiscation, escalating the legal pressure in the 2014 ISIS link case.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • NIA court issues proclamation order against three wanted accused in the 2014 ISIS link case.
  • The accused are Fahad Shaikh, Shaheen Tanki, and Aman Tandel, who allegedly left India to join ISIS.
  • The court has ordered the trio to appear within a month or be declared proclaimed offenders, leading to potential property confiscation.
  • Areeb Majeed, who allegedly joined ISIS in Iraq, is the only arrested accused in the case and faces terrorism charges.

A special NIA court here on Friday issued a proclamation order against three wanted accused in the 2014 ISIS link case.

Areeb Majeed, who had allegedly joined terrorist outfit ISIS in Iraq, is the only arrested accused in the case. He is facing various charges of terrorism.

 

Allowing the National Investigation Agency's plea, special judge Chakor Baviskar issued a proclamation against three wanted accused- Fahad Shaikh, Shaheen Tanki and Aman Tandel, almost 12 years after they allegedly left India to join ISIS.

The trio have been asked to appear before the court within a month, failing which they would be declared as proclaimed offenders.

Once an accused is declared a proclaimed offender, the agency would be able to confiscate his or her properties in the country.

Background of the Case

As per the probe agency, these four engineering students had flown to Baghdad on May 23, 2014, with a group of 22 pilgrims to visit religious shrines in Iraq.

After returning to India, other pilgrims told police that Areeb, Fahad, Aman and Shaheen had gone to Fallujah.

On August 26, 2014, Tanki had called up Areeb's family and told them that their son had become a 'martyr' while fighting for ISIS in Syria.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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