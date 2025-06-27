HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » NIA charges 7 for attack on Punjab police station by Khalistani terrorists

NIA charges 7 for attack on Punjab police station by Khalistani terrorists

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 27, 2025 21:28 IST

x

The National Investigation Agency has chargesheeted seven accused, including three absconders, in the December 2024 case related to the grenade attack on Gurdaspur Police Station by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorists, officials on Friday said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The terror attack on Ghanie Ke Bangar Police Station in Batala, Gurdaspur district, Punjab, was claimed on social media by BKI operatives Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia and Gurpreet alias Gopi, they said.

US-based Passia, along with Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh alias Rinda as well as Shamsher Singh alias Shera alias Honey, are the three absconders chargesheeted by the NIA in the case on Thursday before a court in Mohali, the officials said.

 

The four arrested accused chargesheeted by the anti-terror agency have been identified as Kuljit Singh, Abhijot Singh, Gurjinder Singh and Shubham, all residents of village Qila Lal Singh, Batala, Punjab, according to a statement issued by the NIA.

All seven accused have been chargesheeted under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substances Act, as well as other related provisions, for their roles in the conspiracy and execution of the attack, which took place on December 12, 2024, it said.

The NIA, which took over the case on March 23 this year, found during investigation that at Rinda's behest, Happy Passia, had recruited Abhijot Singh through his node, Shamsher Singh in Armenia, to carry out the terror attack, the probe agency said.

Abhijot has also been arrested by the NIA in a separate case relating to targeted shooting in Sector 10, Chandigarh.

On his return from Armenia, Abhijot had engaged in picking and dropping of weapons/ explosives on the directions of his foreign-based handlers.

"He had expanded his gang by recruiting Kuljit Singh and other co accused. On 9th December 2024, Kuljit had picked up the grenade for the attack on police station Ghanie Ke Bangar," the statement said.

The NIA is continuing with its investigation as part of its efforts to dismantle BKI's terror network in India, it added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Blast reported outside Punjab police post, 3rd in Dec
Blast reported outside Punjab police post, 3rd in Dec
Wanted Punjab terrorist held in US; had links with ISI, BKI
Wanted Punjab terrorist held in US; had links with ISI, BKI
Police bust Babbar Khalsa-backed terror module, 5 held
Police bust Babbar Khalsa-backed terror module, 5 held
Key shooter behind attack on Punjab police hq arrested
Key shooter behind attack on Punjab police hq arrested
'Khalistan is a business'
'Khalistan is a business'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The 10 Best Universities In The World

webstory image 2

RD Burman's Top 13 Songs

webstory image 3

Paneer Bhurji Roll: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Kolkata rape case: Students hold massive protest in front of Law college1:30

Kolkata rape case: Students hold massive protest in front...

Aluva Shiva temple in Kochi submerged following incessant rains0:53

Aluva Shiva temple in Kochi submerged following incessant...

Asha Bhosle remembers RD Burman on his birth anniversary1:03

Asha Bhosle remembers RD Burman on his birth anniversary

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD