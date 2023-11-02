NIA arrests Jharkhand resident as 8th accused in Pune ISIS module case

The National Investigation Agency has made the eighth arrest in the Pune-based ISIS module case, an official said on Thursday, describing it as a "significant development" in the ongoing investigation into the activities of the proscribed terror group.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The arrested person was identified as Mohammad Shahnawaz Alam, a resident of Hazaribagh area of Jharkhand.

He is believed to be actively involved in promoting terrorist activities of the terrorist organisation, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

"Alam was directly associated with other arrested individuals in the ongoing Pune ISIS module case. Investigations revealed that Alam played an active role in the reconnaissance and recce of various locations intended for use as hideouts as well as in the conduct of firing classes and training in the fabrication of improvised explosive devices," the official said.

The spokesperson said the accused had managed to escape from the Pune police on July 19 when he was caught red-handed for attempting a motorcycle theft, along with Mohd Imran khan and Mohd Yunus Saki.

Subsequently, it came to light that they were active ISIS operatives, the official said, adding the NIA had declared a reward of Rs 3 lakh for information leading to his capture.

The spokesperson said investigations into the ISIS Pune module case have shown that the accused persons had plans to commit terrorist acts with the aim to disturb peace and communal harmony of the country in furtherance of the ISIS agenda.

ISIS has been actively pursuing an anti-India agenda and spreading terror and violence across the country through a series of violent acts, the spokesperson said.

The official said NIA has been carrying out extensive investigations to foil the terrorist outfit's plans to spread terror and violence in the country.