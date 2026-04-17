Areeb Majeed Faces New Terror Funding Charge In ISIS Case

Areeb Majeed, already on trial for terrorist acts, now faces additional charges of raising funds for ISIS, as the NIA intensifies its investigation into the 2014 ISIS link case.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points NIA files fifth supplementary chargesheet against Areeb Majeed in 2014 ISIS link case.

Majeed is additionally charged with raising funds for terror activities under UAPA.

Special court takes cognizance of the chargesheet and provides a copy to the accused.

Majeed was arrested in 2014 after returning from Turkey and is currently out on bail.

Court issues proclamation against three other individuals for allegedly joining ISIS.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed its fifth supplementary chargesheet against former engineering student Areeb Majeed in the 2014 ISIS link case, adding the charge of raising funds for terror activities.

Majeed, a resident of Kalyan in neighbouring Thane district, is already facing trial for commission of various terrorist acts and penal offences.

New Charges Against Majeed

The chargesheet with additional section 17 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against Majeed, the only arrested accused in the case, has been filed before the special NIA court. The said provision specifically deals with punishment for raising funds for a terrorist act.

On Friday, special judge Chakor Baviskar took the cognizance of the chargesheet and directed that a copy be given to the accused.

Background of the ISIS Case

As per the probe agency, four engineering students- Fahad Shaikh, Saheem Tanki, Aman Tandel and Majeed had flown to Baghdad on May 23, 2014, with a group of 22 pilgrims to visit religious shrines in Iraq.

After returning to India, other pilgrims told police that Majeed, Fahad, Tandel and Tanki had gone to Fallujah.

On August 26, 2014, Tanki had called up Majeed's family and told them that their son had become a 'martyr' while fighting for ISIS in Syria.

Majeed's kin had even performed 'Janaza-e-gayabana' (prayers for the departed soul in absence of the body) in Kalyan.

Arrest and Subsequent Actions

However, Majeed was arrested on November 28, 2014 after he landed in Mumbai from Turkey. He is currently out on bail.

Meanwhile, the special court last month issued a proclamation against Fahad Shaikh, Saheem Tanki and Aman Tandel, almost 12 years after they allegedly left India to join ISIS.

The trio have been asked to appear before the court within a month, failing which they would be declared as proclaimed offenders.

Once an accused is declared as proclaimed offenders, the agency would be able to confiscate their properties in the country.

Under Indian law, raising funds for terrorist activities can lead to severe penalties, including lengthy prison sentences. The NIA's investigation will likely focus on tracing the source and destination of the funds allegedly raised by Majeed. This case highlights ongoing concerns about the influence of ISIS on Indian youth.