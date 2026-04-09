Gujarat Police Chief Faces NHRC Notice Over Journalist's Alleged Unlawful Apprehension and Torture

The NHRC has demanded a report from Gujarat's top cop after allegations surfaced that a journalist was unlawfully detained and tortured by police, raising serious human rights concerns.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points NHRC issues notice to Gujarat DGP over alleged unlawful apprehension and torture of a journalist by Rajkot Crime Branch police.

The journalist was reportedly stripped, suspended upside down, and subjected to physical torture, resulting in serious injuries.

Police allegedly threatened Rajkot Civil Hospital staff against admitting the journalist and threatened the journalist with false criminal cases and demolition of his house.

NHRC seeks a detailed report from the Gujarat DGP within two weeks, including the status of the investigation and the journalist's health.

The NHRC on Wednesday said it has issued a notice to the Gujarat police chief over reports that a journalist was allegedly apprehended last month in an unlawful manner by police authorities and also subjected to "physical torture".

The journalist was allegedly stripped, suspended upside down and subjected to physical torture resulting in serious injuries to him, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said in a statement quoting reports.

The rights panel said it has taken "suo motu cognisance" of a media report that on March 22, a journalist was "apprehended in an unlawful manner by the Rajkot Crime Branch police in Gujarat".

Reportedly, the police tried to "threaten" the Rajkot Civil Hospital staff against admitting the victim, it said in a statement.

He was also threatened that "false criminal cases" would be registered against him and that his house would be demolished, NHRC said, quoting the reports.

The Commission has observed that the content of the media report, if true, raises a serious issue of violation of human rights of the journalist.

Therefore, it has issued a notice to the Gujarat DGP, seeking a detailed report in two weeks, including the present status of the investigation and the health of the victim.

According to the news report, carried on March 29, the journalist operates an online media outlet. The report has also revealed extensive details of the "injuries caused to him due to the alleged torture", it said.

He was admitted to the Rajkot Civil Hospital on March 23, the statement added.