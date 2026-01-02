HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Next Mumbai mayor will be 'Hindu and Marathi': Fadnavis

Next Mumbai mayor will be 'Hindu and Marathi': Fadnavis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 02, 2026 21:17 IST

x

As political campaigning heats up for the city's top civic post, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday that the next Mayor of Mumbai will come from the ruling alliance and will be "both Hindu and Marathi."

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis speaks during the inauguration of the '99th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan', in Satara, in Maharashtra, January 2, 2026. Photograph: @CMOMaharashtra X/ANI Photo

His comments come as the push for the important Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections builds, with polling set for January 15 and results to be announced on January 16.

 

The Mumbai mayor will be from the Mahayuti (Bharatiya Janata Party-led ruling alliance). The Mumbai mayor will be a Hindu and a Marathi person, Fadnavis said, responding to a question.

The issue had snowballed after Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam recently remarked that his party would not allow any "Khan" to become the city's mayor, triggering sharp reactions from the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

After uniting with Sena-UBT chief and his cousin Uddhav Thackeray recently, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray had declared that "Mumbai's mayor will be Marathi, and he will be ours".

Fadnavis has now sharpened his party BJP's pitch by stating that Mumbai will have a Hindu and Marathi mayor, further intensifying the political sparring as campaigning for elections to the 227-member municipal corporation, India's biggest and richest civic body, gathers pace.

The BJP chief minister made the remarks while speaking to 'Mumbai Tak' news channel during an interaction, titled 'Mahachavadi', as he travelled on the city's underground Metro line and answered questions on a range of political issues.

About a query concerning former state minister and his party colleague Kripashankar Singh's reported comments about a north Indian becoming the mayor, the CM said,

Singh had not made the remark in the context of Mumbai. He is not even an official party spokesperson.

Singh said on Wednesday that efforts would be made to ensure the election of a north Indian and Hindi-speaking mayor in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations in the state, including the BMC, will be held on January 15.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

BMC polls: BJP-Shinde Sena seal deal on 207 of 227 seats; BJP to contest 128
BMC polls: BJP-Shinde Sena seal deal on 207 of 227 seats; BJP to contest 128
BJP, Sena together in Mumbai; divided in Pune, Sambhajinagar
BJP, Sena together in Mumbai; divided in Pune, Sambhajinagar
BJP drops candidate after video on Fadnavis surfaces
BJP drops candidate after video on Fadnavis surfaces
Civic polls: Mahayuti alliance breaks down in Latur, Jalna
Civic polls: Mahayuti alliance breaks down in Latur, Jalna
Mumbai civic polls: BJP to contest 137 seats, Shinde Sena 90
Mumbai civic polls: BJP to contest 137 seats, Shinde Sena 90

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Nutritious Foods

webstory image 2

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

webstory image 3

10 Thrilling Recipes For Your New Year Party

VIDEOS

Must Watch! How EAM Jaishankar unplugs, finds clarity during International Summit2:03

Must Watch! How EAM Jaishankar unplugs, finds clarity...

Riteish-Genelia Make a Family Appearance at the Airport0:43

Riteish-Genelia Make a Family Appearance at the Airport

Heavy snowfall covers the valley under white blanket in J-K's Poonch2:16

Heavy snowfall covers the valley under white blanket in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO