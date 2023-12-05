News
Rediff.com  » News » Newly elected Cong MLAs in Telangana authorise Kharge to appoint CLP leader

Newly elected Cong MLAs in Telangana authorise Kharge to appoint CLP leader

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 05, 2023 01:51 IST
A meeting of the newly-elected Congress MLAs in Telangana on Monday resolved to authorise All India Congress Committee chief Mallikarjun Kharge to appoint the leader of the Congress Legislature Party.

IMAGE: Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy (second from left), Karnataka deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (second from right), party leaders Uttam Kumar Reddy (left) and Manikrao Thakare (right) meet with state Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan after their party's victory in the state assembly elections, at Raj Bhavan, in Hyderabad, December 3, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

"All members of the Congress' newly-elected (legsislature) party unanimously resolved to authorise AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge to appoint a Congress Legislative Party leader," Karnataka deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar told reporters after a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party.

 

The authorisation will be sent to Kharge and the MLAs decided to go by the decision of the party's top leadership, said Shivakumar, one of the AICC observers appointed to coordinate the CLP meetings.

A Revanth Reddy, the Congress' state unit chief, moved the resolution and it was seconded by senior MLAs, including Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and D Sridhar Babu, he said.

Congress sources, meanwhile, said the party mulled the idea of organising the swearing-in ceremony of the chief minister on Monday itself but it could not happen as the meetings got delayed.

It may happen in a couple of days as Tuesday is not an auspicious day, they claimed.

Discussions are underway on finalising the Cabinet, the sources added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
