Home  » News » New twist in Ambernath: Now, Sena-NCP unite to keep BJP out

New twist in Ambernath: Now, Sena-NCP unite to keep BJP out

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 09, 2026 18:30 IST

In yet another twist to the political saga in the Ambernath Municipal Council in Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP along with one independent member on Friday formed a group to stake claim to rule the local body by keeping the BJP away from power.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. Photograph: ANI Photo

A senior local leader of the Shiv Sena confirmed that his party, the NCP and one independent have come together in a bid to occupy power in the municipal council in Ambernath in Thane district.

A letter about the formation of this new group has been submitted to the district authorities, he said.

 

The development comes a day after 12 suspended Congress councillors joined the BJP.

Both Sena and NCP are allies in the Mahayuti government helmed by the BJP.

"This development will upset the BJP's well-manoeuvred plans to gain control of the municipal council following the induction of the suspended Congress councillors," the leader said.

An NCP leader also confirmed the development.

After the December 20 local polls, the local unit of the BJP joined hands with its arch-rival, Congress, under the banner of 'Ambernath Vikas Aghadi' (AVA) to gain power in the municipal council, sidelining ally Shiv Sena which had emerged as the single largest party. The Aghadi also included Ajit Pawar-led NCP, another BJP ally in the state government.

The AVA secured a majority of 31 seats in the 60-member local body. Shiv Sena had won 27 seats, BJP 14 seats, Congress 12, NCP 4, while 2 independents were also elected. With the support of one independent, the three-party coalition's strength rose to 32 excluding the council president who is also from the BJP.

Left red-faced with the unforeseen tie-up, the Congress on Wednesday suspended its 12 councillors and a block president.

With the latest development, the Sena-NCP-independent combine together has 32 members.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
