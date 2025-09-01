New jetty at Mumbai's Gateway of India gets SC nod

The construction of a new passenger jetty and terminal at the iconic Gateway of India in south Mumbai would continue as the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea against the Bombay high court verdict allowing the project.

IMAGE: A floating ramp being constructed near the Gateway of India for the passengers to board speed boats, in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

The high court on July 15 dismissed three petitions against the construction of the Rs 229 crore passenger jetty and terminal facility proposed by the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) near the Gateway of India.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran dismissed the appeal filed by one Laura D Souza against the high court verdict, saying the issue fell under the policy domain of the government.

The bench said the issues relating to the construction of a new passenger jetty and terminal cannot be decided only on the basis of the grievances of those living in and around The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in south Mumbai's Colaba area.

"It cannot be looked only from the angle of the people who are residing in those buildings. Mr (Sanjay) Hegde had earlier argued that it is an issue of 'Aamchi Mumbai v. Tyanchi Mumbai'. I said 'Aamchi Mumbai' does not stay in that area. They are in Goregaon, Dombivli, etc," the CJI said after dismissing the plea.

An advocate, however, took exception to the notion that Colaba residents were elite.

The CJI agreed to the submission, saying he was aware about the area, which also housed several impoverished people.

Senior advocate C U Singh, appearing for D Souza, challenged the high court verdict and said the prospective predicament of the people living in the area due to traffic congestion and difficulties hadn't been considered.

"This is a massive project which is not suitable as per the area being built on. This will dwarf the entire area.. it is massive," another lawyer said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Maharashtra authorities, opposed the submissions and said there was a difference between a port and a jetty.

He said a conscious decision was taken, keeping in mind the welfare of the entire city, and the facility would lessen the travel time between south Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, Mandwa and Alibaug.

Mehta said the so-called inconvenience of a few locals should not come in the way of such an important project, calling it " well thought of".

The project in the sea, approximately measuring 1.5 acres, will be nearly 280 metres from the Gateway of India, located near the Radio Club in south Mumbai.

According to the plea, the project plan involves parking of 150 cars, VIP lounges/waiting areas, an amphitheatre and ticket counters/administrative areas along with a huge tennis racquet-shaped jetty on stilts in the sea.

While the high court upheld the state's decision to construct the jetty and terminal, the amphitheatre was directed to only act as a sitting area for passengers, not a place of entertainment.

Similarly, a proposed restaurant or cafe should be used only to provide water and packed food to passengers and not as a dining facility, the high court ruled.

The Maharashtra Maritime Board was accordingly directed to ensure the discontinuance of the existing four jetties (meant for public use) in a phased manner, as directed by the Indian Navy, once the project was completed.

"The project meets the principle of sustainable development where the proposed development is being carried out with minimum damage to the environment," the high court said.

While observing the government's policy decision did not suffer from "vice of arbitrariness, irrationality and non-application of mind", the high court said the pursuit of development was "not an affront to the environment" when it came to sustainability "guarded by regulations and reason".

The pleas before the high court claimed the construction near the Gateway of India would cause harm to the environment.

It came on record that there were five operational jetties in use for almost a century and one of them was exclusively used by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre.

According to the Maharashtra Maritime Board, around 35 lakh passengers travel each year using the four jetties, making it inadequate.

Ferries from the Gateway of India take passengers from south Mumbai to Alibaug in neighbouring Raigad district.