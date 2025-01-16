New Congress HQ: An Inside Peek

On Wednesday, January 15, 2024, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairman Sonia Gandhi inaugurated the party's new headquarters, Indira Bhawan, located at 9A, Kotla Road in New Delhi.

The grand old party has operated from 24, Akbar Road for the last 47 years.

Glimpses from the new Congress headquarters:

IMAGE: A view of the newly inaugurated Indira Bhawan.

IMAGE: The plush working spaces.

IMAGE: That day in May 2004... When Sonia Gandhi said she would not be prime minister.

IMAGE: History adorns the walls.

IMAGE: Lal Bahadur Shastri, India's second prime minister, visits the frontier during the 1965 War.

IMAGE: Three lady Congress presidents: Sarojini Naidu (the first woman Congress president), Sonia Gandhi, Indira Gandhi.

IMAGE: When India marched to freedom.

IMAGE: Albert Einstein and Jawaharlal Nehru; Mahatma Gandhi is released from prison; President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and Vice President Dr Zakir Hussain.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com